Návrh slnečného energetického systému na prípravu teplej vody

English Synopsis

Example of the Design of Thermal Collectors for the Domestic Hot Water Preparation in a Family House

It is possible to design solar energy systems (SES) with solar collectors in several ways: manually - by calculation; using software - there are several calculation programs for SES design, e.g. T*Sol from the renowned German company Valentin software for the calculation of thermal heat collectors, or PV*Sol for the design and simulation of photovoltaic power plants of any size; or according to the manufacturer's instructions - if we know the manufacturer/supplier of the equipment when designing the SES, we can use the recommended calculation procedures from the design documents of the given company, provided that they are available.