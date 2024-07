Fotovoltaické elektrárny: Globální instalace a růst v roce 2023

English Synopsis

Photovoltaics is becoming the fastest growing segment of energy production in the world.

The article introduces the current state of photovoltaics in the world. It indicates the current installed capacity of photovoltaic systems (total cumulative and annually installed power) and the share of individual countries in the installed cumulative and annually installed power. It also deals with the share of photovoltaics in electricity production in selected countries and compares this share with the global average and the EU average. It also deals with changes in photovoltaic module technologies, change trends and prices of photovoltaic modules and provides information on the development of the annual production capacity of the largest manufacturers of photovoltaic modules.